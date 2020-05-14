Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Starlink satellite launch: watch next batch of 60 launch live from Cape Canaveral - postponed to May 18

Elon Musk-funded satellites heading for space

Geraldine Gardner

Geraldine Gardner

geraldine.gardner@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886684

We have lift off - Starlink 7 to launch from Cape Canaveral

STARLINK 7 - another 60 satellites - are scheduled to be launched on Monday, May 18.

It is the eighth launch of the Starlink series and will take the total number of satellites in orbit from this project to 480.

The Starlink satellites are the brainchild of business tycoon Elon Musk, who owns US company SpaceX and who intends to eventually have 12,000 of them in the sky. They are intended to provide satellite internet access.

But they are not popular with astronomers who fear that they will interfere with the natural spectacles that the stars and planets provide.

The launch is planned to take place at 8.30am UK time and can be watched live from Cape Canaveral, Florida. However, this can change if the weather is not favourable or there are technical issues.

Because of the early morning launch time it won't be possible to see the satellites over the UK straight after, but they may be visible in the evening - to start with they will look like a very tight white line.

You can watch the launch live here

International Space Station visible over the UK - times and dates

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Murder investigation launched after death of one-month-old baby in Newbury

Murder investigation launched after death of one month old baby in Newbury

The Shows Must Go On! Andrew Lloyd Webber's CATS premieres this weekend

The Shows Must Go On!

Drama as paraglider is reported to be injured

Drama as paraglider is reported to be injured

"Don't feed our horses" say angry owners

"Don't feed our horses" say angry owners

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33