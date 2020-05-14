Starlink satellites: watch next batch of 60 launch live from Cape Canaveral

STARLINK 7 - another 60 satellites - are scheduled to be launched on Sunday, May 17.

It is the eighth launch of the Starlink series and will take the total number of satellites in orbit from this project to 480.

The Starlink satellites are the brainchild of business tycoon Elon Musk, who owns US company SpaceX and who intends to eventually have 12,000 of them in the sky. They are intended to provide satellite internet access.

But they are not popular with astronomers who fear that they will interfere with the natural spectacles that the stars and planets provide.

The launch is planned to take place at 9am UK time and can be watched live from Cape Canaveral, Florida. However, this can change if the weather is not favourable or there are technical issues.

Because of the early morning launch time it won't be possible to see the satellites over the UK straight after, but they may be visible in the evening - to start with they will look like a very tight white line.

You can watch the launch live here

