Timetable for spotting the International Space Station as it passes over the UK and 9-year-old Lottie from Newbury takes her first cosmic photograph

THE International Space Station is visible over the UK at the moment and is incredibly bright as it passes over in the evenings.

You can catch it all this week, with very bright passes at 10.04pm and 11.40pm tonight, Monday, May 18, and for night owls another one at 1.17am.

On Tuesday, May 19, you will see it overhead at 10.52pm and again at 29 minutes past midnight. The following day, Wednesday, May 20, it will be visible at 10.04pm and at 11.41pm. On Thursday, May 21, it will be passing at 10.53pm and again at half past midnight. Friday's times are 10.05pm and 11.42pm.

The ISS always approaches from the west or southwesterly direction.

This image was taken by nine-year-old Lottie White, over Newbury on Sunday night, using an old Samsung ST72 pocket digital camera on a tripod on night picture setting and a 16s exposure. Her first attempt at a photograph of the spacestation.

If you've taken a photograph of the ISS, email it to geraldine.gardner@newburynews.co.uk for our cosmic gallery.

