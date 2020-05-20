Double International Space Station pass over the UK tonight, followed by HTV9 supply ship - from Japan - in its wake

THE International Space Station will make two passes tonight, Wednesday, May 20, at 10.05pm, peaking at 10.08pm, and again at 11.41pm, peaking at 11.45pm, and if the last few nights are anything to go by they will be incredibly bright.

Earlier today Japan successfully launched HTV9, a cargo freighter carrying the last set of six lithium-ion batteries to upgrade the International Space Station’s solar power truss. It was launched from Tanegashima Space Centre.

It is possible you could see it tonight as it tracks the orbit of the ISS. It has some catching up to do, but is due to make contact with the ISS on May 25 - and may well be visible up until then following in the mother ship's tracks.

