UK Stargazers are in for 4 astronomical treats - conjunction of Mercury and Venus plus passes by International Space Station, HTV9 and Starlink 4

THE International Space Station has been on show over the UK for the last week and the fun continues tonight, Friday, May 22, with two passes.

Plus Mercury is in conjunction with Venus tonight, a rare treat, and - assuming the skies are clear - you should see them shining brightly over to the north west. The planetary pair are separated in the sky by just 1.3 degrees (77 arcminutes), which is just over two full-Moon diameters.

The International Space Station will orbit over the UK at 10.06pm and again at 11.42pm.

And you're in for an extra treat when HTV9 comes into view at 10.59pm, followed 10 minutes later by Starlink 4 at 11.09pm.

All of them will make their approach from the south west and and if the last few nights are anything to go by they will be incredibly bright.

Happy skywatching - and don't forget to send your photographs to geraldine.gardner@newburynews.co.uk to put into a cosmic gallery.