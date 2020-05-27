Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Cancelled! Historic SpaceX launch called off for bad weather with just 16 minutes to go

New launch date Saturday

BAD weather has scuppered the historic launch of the SpaceX Falcon 9 craft.

The new date has now been set for Saturday, May 30 at 8.22pm UK time.

You can still see an ISS pass at 10.57pm and we'll keep you posted about the new launch time and date.

