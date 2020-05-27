Cancelled! Historic SpaceX launch called off for bad weather with just 16 minutes to go
Wed, 27 May 2020
BAD weather has scuppered the historic launch of the SpaceX Falcon 9 craft.
The new date has now been set for Saturday, May 30 at 8.22pm UK time.
You can still see an ISS pass at 10.57pm and we'll keep you posted about the new launch time and date.
Double International Space Station pass over the UK tonight, followed by HTV9 supply ship in its wake
Timetable for spotting the International Space Station as it passes over the UK and nine-year-old Lottie from Newbury takes her first cosmic photograph
