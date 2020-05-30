Here's when you could see Crew Dragon over the UK tonight, following rescheduled historic SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket launch

THE historic launch of SpaceX Rocket 9 is scheduled for Saturday, May 30, at 8.22pm UK time.

The launch, from Kennedy Space Centre, was originally planned to take place last Wednesday, May 28, but with just 17 minutes to go it was called off due to adverse weather conditions.

Because of the earlier launch time, you are unlikely to see the craft over the UK 15 – 20 minutes after lift off. However, you may be able to see it pass over the UK/ Europe around 10.15pm UK time, the same evening.

As before, the launch time may change and we will do our best to keep you up to date.

It will be the first crewed orbital flight from US soil since 2011 and it is the first time ever in a privately-owned spacecraft, which has been designed and manufactured by Elon Musk-founded SpaceX. The pair will also be conveyed to the launch pad on Tesla-manufactured electric cars.

The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will be carrying the Crew Dragon space capsule on top of it and on board will be NASA astronauts Robert Behnken, 49, and Douglas Hurley, 53, both veterans of space flight.

You can watch the launch live here: