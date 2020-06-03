When to see Strawberry full Moon at its peak on June 5 over the UK

STARGAZERS and nighttime watchers should be in for a lunar treat on Friday, June 5, when this month's Strawberry full Moon reaches its peak at about 8.12pm.

It is already spectacular and looks full for 24 hours either side of its peak.

A full moon occurs when the moon is located on the opposite side of the Earth as the Sun, so that its face is fully illuminated. It won't be strawberry-coloured, but will still be a brightly shining orb in the sky - clouds permitting!

As with other full moon names, 'Strawberry' was given to June's Moon by Native Americans.

According to NASA: “The Maine Farmer's Almanac first published Indian names for the full Moons in the 1930s. According to this almanac, the full Moon in June or the last full Moon of Spring is known as the Strawberry Moon, a name universal to just about every Algonquin tribe. The name comes from the relatively short season for harvesting strawberries in northeastern North America.”

