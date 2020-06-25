Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

UPDATE Starlink SpaceX Falcon 9 launch has been scrubbed - NEW DATE TO BE CONFIRMED

Watch launch live

Geraldine Gardner

Geraldine Gardner

geraldine.gardner@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886684

When to see Starlink SpaceX Falcon 9 over UK after Cape Canaveral launch

ROCKET LAUNCH SCRUBBED - NEW DATE TO BE ANNOUNCED

SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is expected to launch at 9.18pm BST on Friday, June 26, with a new batch of 60 Starlink satellites.

Because of the new launch time, it will NOT now be visible as it passes over the UK.

However, you might be able to see the deployed satellites later in the evening and subsequent evenings - updated times to follow.

The launch can be watched live from Cape Canaveral, but launch timings can change at the last minute so look out for updates:

  • NewburyLad

    25/06/2020 - 16:22

    Is it still happening or has it been postponed for a day?

    Reply

Starlink SpaceX Falcon 9 launch date to be confirmed

When to see Starlink SpaceX Falcon 9 over UK after Cape Canaveral launch

