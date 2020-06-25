Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

When to see Starlink SpaceX Falcon 9 over UK after Cape Canaveral launch, Friday June 26

Watch launch live then see it pass over West Berkshire

Geraldine Gardner

Geraldine Gardner

geraldine.gardner@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886684

When to see Starlink SpaceX Falcon 9 over UK after Cape Canaveral launch

ROCKET LAUNCH POSTPONED TO FRIDAY.

SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is expected to launch at 9.18pm BST on Friday, June 26, with a new batch of 60 Starlink satellites.

Because of the new launch time, it will NOT now be visible as it passes over the UK.

However, you might be able to see them later in the evening and subsequent evenings - updated times to follow.

The launch can be watched live from Cape Canaveral, but launch timings can change at the last minute so look out for updates:

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Article comments

  • NewburyLad

    25/06/2020 - 16:22

    Is it still happening or has it been postponed for a day?

    Reply

Investigation launched following undercover footage at West Berkshire farm

Yattendon

Police appeal after woman allegedly raped in Newbury

police

Police appeal following Thatcham racial abuse incident

Police appeal to Thatcham racial abuse

Latest coronavirus figures for West Berkshire (June 21)

Latest coronavirus figures for West Berkshire (June 21)

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33