When to see Starlink SpaceX Falcon 9 over UK after Cape Canaveral launch, Friday June 26

ROCKET LAUNCH POSTPONED TO FRIDAY.

SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is expected to launch at 9.18pm BST on Friday, June 26, with a new batch of 60 Starlink satellites.

Because of the new launch time, it will NOT now be visible as it passes over the UK.

However, you might be able to see them later in the evening and subsequent evenings - updated times to follow.

The launch can be watched live from Cape Canaveral, but launch timings can change at the last minute so look out for updates: