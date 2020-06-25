When to see Starlink SpaceX Falcon 9 over UK after Cape Canaveral launch

SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is expected to launch at 9.39pm BST this evening, Thursday, June 25, with a new batch of 60 Starlink satellites.

Approximately 15 minutes later - around 9.55pm - the rocket and its payload of 60 Starlink satellites should be visible as it passes over the UK.

They will travel from west to east and you need to look out for at least two bright objects close together. You may even see some of the 60 satellites start to deploy as they pass over.

Later in the evening - probably about 11.30pm - you could see the string of pearls effect that the satellites make when they are first deployed - they should be visible over the next few evenings.

The launch can be watched live from Cape Canaveral, but launch timings can change at the last minute so look out for updates: