SCRUBBED BECAUSE OF WEATHER CONDITIONS SpaceX Falcon 9 launch from Cape Canaveral, scheduled for July 8

PLEASE NOTE THE LAUNCH HAS BEEN SCRUBBED - NEW DATE TO BE ANNOUNCED.

SPACEX is scheduled to launch Starlink satellites from a Falcon 9 from Cape Canaveral, Florida at 4.59pm BST today, Wednesday, July 8.

This is the third attempt at the launch, after two previous scheduled dates in June were called off at the last minute.

The Starlink satellites are the brainchild of business tycoon Elon Musk, who owns US company SpaceX and who intends to eventually have 12,000 of them in the sky. They are intended to provide satellite internet access.

The rocket will not be visible 15 minutes after the launch in the UK because it will be too light, but it may be possible to see some of the satellites start to deploy as they pass over later in the evening. A train of satellites resembling a string of pearls across the sky will probably occur later in the evening and over subsequent evenings.

All timings are subject to change at the last minute so keep an eye out for updates.

Watch the launch live here: