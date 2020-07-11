Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Comet Neowise caught on camera from Combe Gibbet

Picture taken by Thatcham resident Dave Foulger

COMET Neowise is making a show of itself throughout July and this spectacular image was taken by Dave Foulger from Combe Gibbet just before midnight yesterday, July 10.

Dave took the picture with his phone on a tripod using Google Pixel 4, astrophotography mode, and with a four-minute exposure.

Comet Neowise was discovered in late March by a space telescope and is going to be visible with the naked eye from anywhere in the UK for the rest of July. 

The comet will reach its closest point to Earth on July 23, when it will be will be about 64 million miles away - or about 400 times further away than the Moon.

As it gets closer to Earth over the coming days it should become more visible, with its tail appearing longer and brighter and making it easier to spot. If you want to give yourself the best chance of spotting it, you should find as clear an area as possible with low light pollution and few buildings or trees blocking your view.

Happy comet watching - and if you have a picture you'd like to share, please email it to; geraldine.gardner@newburynews.co.uk 

