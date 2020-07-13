Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Comet Neowise passes over Greenham Business Park West Berkshire

NWN photographer Phil Cannings captures comet on camera

Phil Cannings

phil.cannings@newburynews.co.uk

Comet Neowise passes over Greenham Common Business Park West Berkshire

COMET Neowise has been making a show of itself this weekend and, on Sunday night, NWN photographer Phil Cannings ventured to White Hill, Kingsclere, to get a shot of the astronomical phenomenon.

He was rewarded for his efforts just after midnight when the clouds parted and Comet Neowise passed over with the lights of Greenham Business Park shining brightly below.

Comet Neowise was discovered in late March by a space telescope and is going to be visible with the naked eye from anywhere in the UK for the rest of July. 

The comet will reach its closest point to Earth on July 23, when it will be about 64 million miles away - or about 400 times further away than the Moon.

Comet Neowise from White Hill, Kingsclere

