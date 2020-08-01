1 day more - when to see the International Space Station for the last time over UK before it returns in September

THE International Space Station will be making its last pass on Sunday, August 2, before it disappears from the UK skies until September.

If you want to see it you need to get outside around 9.35pm. It will appear from the west south west about 9.44pm and will be a low pass, crossing to south south west.

It should be bright and it is an opportunity to wave goodbye to the astronauts on board until the space station reappears in about six weeks.

Remember these times are subject to change at the last minute - if the International Space Station performs an orbital boost and changes its orbit.

Keep your eyes peeled for other satellites as well as natural phenomenon such as meteor showers too - the Perseid meteor shower is active at the moment and will be peaking soon so we'll bring you more news of when best to see that over the next week or two.

And don't forget we always like to add to our cosmic gallery - so send your pictures of the ISS, satellites, stars or meteors to geraldine.gardner@newburynews.co.uk