Sunday spectacle: 40 Starlink satellites all in a row passing over the UK

UP to 40 Starlink Satellites will pass over the UK at about 10pm this evening.

The spectacle should last about 12 minutes and you will be able to see them just with your eyes - no telescopes or binoculars required.

The satellites should be visible directly overhead from west to east - like faint stars moving overhead in a line, one after the other.

They may be quite faint, but, with a 12 minute window, you should spot some - and as it is one of the latest batches they should be quite close together.

As ever, it is highly weather-dependent, so fingers-crossed the clouds clear at 10pm tonight.