Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Sunday spectacle: 40 Starlink satellites all in a row passing over the UK

Keep your eyes peeled for a trail of tiny lights

Geraldine Gardner

Geraldine Gardner

geraldine.gardner@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886684

Sunday spectacle: 40 Starlink satellites all in a row across the UK

UP to 40 Starlink Satellites will pass over the UK at about 10pm this evening.

The spectacle should last about 12 minutes and you will be able to see them just with your eyes - no telescopes or binoculars required.

The satellites should be visible directly overhead from west to east - like faint stars moving overhead in a line, one after the other.

They may be quite faint, but, with a 12 minute window, you should spot some - and as it is one of the latest batches they should be quite close together.

As ever, it is highly weather-dependent, so fingers-crossed the clouds clear at 10pm tonight.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Top jockey's son stole £300,000

Top jockey's son stole £300,000

VIDEO: Fish dead and others struggling to breath in lakes

Thatcham fish

Hog & Hedge 'closed until further notice'

New town centre outlet to close

Three West Berkshire pubs reach finals of Great British Pub Awards

Ross Kemp and Britains Volunteer Army featuring The Newbury on BBC One

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33