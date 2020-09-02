When to see the Full Corn Moon over West Berkshire

THE full Corn Moon will peak in the early hours of Wednesday - officially 6.22am - but, weather permitting, you can still see a spectacular Moon this evening (Tuesday) - which will look full - and on Thursday and Friday.

September's Full Moon is usually called the Harvest Moon, because it is usually the Full Moon closest to the September equinox.

But, as with everything else in 2020, things are a bit different. The equinox is on September 22 this year, therefore the Harvest Moon - the closest Full Moon - will occur on October 1.

As a result, the early September Full Moon is known as the Corn Moon.

The names come from Native Americans of the 1930s and according to the Maine Farmer's Almanac the Algonquin tribes called this the Corn Moon as this was the time for gathering their main staple crops of corn, pumpkins, squash, beans, and wild rice.