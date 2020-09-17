CANCELLED: When to watch SpaceX Falcon 9 live launch and see rocket and Starlink satellites over UK

NASA ANNOUNCED LAUNCH WAS CANCELLED BECAUSE OF UNKNOWN ISSUE JUST 20 MINUTES BEFORE LAUNCH

SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to launch this evening at 7.19pm UK time, with the 13th batch of Starlink satellites.

You can watch the launch live from Cape Canaveral, Florida, and, if the launch goes ahead, the rocket should be visible 15-20 minutes later from any part of the UK. There is no guarantee you will see it, but if you look to the west north west and are sharp eyed you just might.

It is then possible you will be able to see its payload of 60 Starlink satellites later in the evening. The train of satellites resembles a string of pearls across the sky and may be visible tonight and for a few evenings following.

This will bring the current total of Starlink Satellites - the Elon Musk funded project - in orbit to just under 800.

Timings are subject to change and we will update this story.

Watch the launch live here