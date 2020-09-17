Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

When to watch SpaceX Falcon 9 live launch and see rocket and Starlink satellites over UK

Watch out for a 'string of pearls' in the night sky

Geraldine Gardner

Geraldine Gardner

When to watch SpaceX Falcon 9 live launch and observe rocket and Starlink satellites over the UK

SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to launch this evening at 7.19pm UK time, with the 13th batch of Starlink satellites.

You can watch the launch live from Cape Canaveral, Florida, and, if the launch goes ahead, the rocket should be visible 15-20 minutes later from any part of the UK.

It is then possible you will be able to see its payload of 60 Starlink satellites later in the evening. The train of satellites resembles a string of pearls across the sky and may be visible tonight and for a few evenings following.

This will bring the current total of Starlink Satellites - the Elon Musk funded project - in orbit to just under 800.

Timings are subject to change and we will update this story.

Watch the launch live here

  • NewburyLad

    17/09/2020 - 12:34

    Two previous launches that we were meant to see got cancelled at the last minute, so I won't be surprised if this too gets cancelled before launch!

