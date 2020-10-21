Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Orionids meteor shower to peak over UK on October 21 to 22

Nightsky spectacular

Geraldine Gardner

Geraldine Gardner

geraldine.gardner@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886684

Orionid Meteor Shower peaks tonight, Wednesday October 21 into Thursday, October 22.

The Orionids are caused by dust and debris spewed from the tail of Halley's Comet as it gets closer to the sun. The comet replenshes the meteor stream when it passes through our solar system, every 76 years - it will next visit in 2061.

The Orionid Meteor Shower occurs annually from early October through to early November and is a minor shower with around 10 to 20 meteors per hour.

You only need your eyes to view a meteor shower but they appear randomly in any part of the sky and in any direction.

For a information on meteor showers visit the International Meteor Organisation.

