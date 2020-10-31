Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Will we see the rare Halloween full blue moon over West Berkshire?

More than 70 years since it last happened on October 31

The second full moon of October - and therefore a full blue moon - will appear tonight, Halloween, October 31.

A Halloween full moon doesn't happen very often - the last one was in 2001, and before that in 1955. The next Halloween full moon will be in 2039 - in fact there will only be six full moons on Halloween in the 21st century.

A blue moon is a rare phenomenon so for it to appear on the day of ghoulies and ghosties and long-leggedy beasties is an extra treat - conjuring images of howling wolves silhouetted against the moon.

It is more than 70 years since a full blue moon occurred on Halloween.

This full moon is also known as the Hunter's moon - so called by native Americans because it is the best season for hunting game - most especially deer, which were tracked in the autumn moonlight.

So fingers crossed the clouds don't get in the way and we can enjoy a spooktacular Halloween full blue moon.

