Full Snow Moon over UK will peak in the morning on Saturday, February 27

February's full Snow Moon will peak tomorrow morning, Saturday, February 27, at 8.17am, but the Moon will look full all weekend and with the clear weather we are having it should be a spectacular sight.

It was named the Snow Moon by the North American Indian tribes, because it is traditionally a month of heavy snowfall. It is also called the Storm Moon, Bear Moon or the Eagle Moon.

From sunset tonight the Moon will appear to be full, but the moment it reaches full illumination will be in the morning when the Moon and Sun face each other at a 180-degree angle.

Because the Moon is not usually visible in the morning, the best time to see it will be tonight or Saturday after sunset when it rises again. And it will still look full on Sunday evening.

