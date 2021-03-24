March Full Super Worm Moon will peak this weekend - here's how to see it

March’s Full Moon will light up the night sky this weekend, and will be the first of four consecutive Super Moons.

The full Worm Moon will be at its peak on Sunday, March 28 at 7.48pm, just after sunset, but it will still appear full on days either side.

It was called the Worm Moon by native American tribes because it originally referred to earthworms that would appear in the spring as soil warmed.

Some tribes have also called it a Full Crow Moon or a Full Crust Moon. It is also known as the Lenten Moon, because Easter falls on the first Sunday after the first Full Moon of spring.

Full Moons appear when the Moon is on the opposite side of the Earth to the sun. A Super Moon happens when the Moon appears bigger and brighter in the sky because it is at a point closest to Earth - known as the perigree.

Some scientists consider only the April and May Full Moons in 2021 to be true Super Moons, but the March and June Full Moons are also closer to the Earth, therefore they can also be considered to be Super Moons.

Fingers crossed for a clear evening - remember the Moon will look full across the whole weekend - and send us your pictures of the bright Worm Moon: picturedesk@newburynews.co.uk