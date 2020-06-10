Scott Waters - Ready for business

“WITH 2020 marking the 15th year of owning and the second year of being an independent business, it is somewhat of a milestone.

Fair to say the year is not going quite the way I had expected!

But if anything, the last three months has shown me is how amazing our customers and staff are. Every phone call, email or

chance meeting in the street has been so positive. Thank you for your patience and support during these challenging times.

We are looking forward to being back in store on Monday, June 15.

We will also continue to offer remote appointments and post contact lenses and specs directly to our patients where required.

To start with, we will be offering essential appointments only.

Our upmost priority is the safety of our patients and staff, while ensuring we are here to provide essential eye care.

Adjustments we have made include using PPE in line with Government guidance, as well as sanitising all touch points and test room equipment between patients, using a solution clinically proven to destroy Covid- 19.

Our state-of-the-art 3D OCT eye scanner enables us to capture your eyes in superior detail, while maintaining a social distance.

A 3D OCT scan can help detect eye conditions such as glaucoma, macula degeneration much earlier as well as identify ocular changes that can occur from high blood pressure and diabetes.

Our hearing care service will also be available by appointment both remotely and in store.

If you require a repair to your hearing aid, all repairs will be sent directly to the manufacturer, and then they can be returned directly to you to minimise the need for unnecessary personal contact.

We have added to our selection of designer frames, contact lenses and sunglasses to give you the best possible choices.”

The team at Scott Waters are here to support you.

Just call for an appointment or advice on (01635) 31113.