Newbury Market – come and shop in the open air

NEWBURY Market has continued to be open, with its loyal and regular traders selling essential food items to shoppers, in accordance with Government guidelines, throughout the lockdown.

The market is now able to invite its other regular traders back to support the re-opening of the town centre every Thursday and Saturday.

You can also find the regular Far mer’s Market on the first Sunday of each month in the Market Place.

In view of recent Government advice pertaining to the Covid-19 pandemic, market organisers understand that it is imperative that procedures are put in place at to prevent the spread of Covid- 19.

Shoppers can be assured that we have adopted measures to ensure that customers and traders can maintain a social distancing of approximately two metres (six foot) from each other.

All traders have been informed of these measures in advance of attending the market.

Customers are being asked to help by touching only what they would like to buy – if you point, the stallholder can pack.

And, of course, to regulate your own social distancing.

It is recommended that all produce is washed before consumption and you must wash your hands on arriving home, for at least 20 seconds.

We would like to say a huge thank you to all of our regular and new customers and traders at this very difficult time and welcome everyone back to shop safely at the market.