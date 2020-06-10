Safe return for Snappy Snaps

JAKE, Jessica and Magda are waiting to welcome you back.

Snappy Snaps is PPE ready.

Completed a risk assessment as per Government recommendation

Installed sneeze screens on the counter

Installed sneeze screens between the photo kiosks

Colleagues will be provided the recommended PPE and more to ensure they can continue to provide excellent customer service by providing a safe environment to both staff and customers

A regular cleaning and disinfectant routine in place to keep staff and customers safe

A regular hand washing routine in place in the store

Hand sanitiser and paper towels available in store for both staff and customers

Only four customers will be allowed in store at any one time to ensure safe distancing between customers and staff

These are some of the measures Snappy Snaps Newbury has taken and it will be monitoring the situation regularly for any updates and guidance issued by the Government.