Safe return for Snappy Snaps

Snappy Snaps is PPE ready.
- Completed a risk assessment as per Government recommendation
- Installed sneeze screens on the counter
- Installed sneeze screens between the photo kiosks
- Colleagues will be provided the recommended PPE and more to ensure they can continue to provide excellent customer service by providing a safe environment to both staff and customers
- A regular cleaning and disinfectant routine in place to keep staff and customers safe
- A regular hand washing routine in place in the store
- Hand sanitiser and paper towels available in store for both staff and customers
- Only four customers will be allowed in store at any one time to ensure safe distancing between customers and staff
These are some of the measures Snappy Snaps Newbury has taken and it will be monitoring the situation regularly for any updates and guidance issued by the Government.
