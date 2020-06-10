Reconnect with Mary Hare Hearing Centre

THE team at Mary Hare Hearing Centre knows the past few months have been hard, especially for those with hearing loss – that feeling of disconnection with everyday life and other people.

The good news is, as lockdown gradually eases, we are now open again for hearing tests and wax removal and you can visit us with confidence as we follow strict Government guidelines for your safety.

Changes to the service

As the lockdown gradually eases and the hearing centre reopens its doors, they understand you might be feeling a bit nervous about coming in to see them.

To make sure it is as safe as possible for you and their staff, they have made some changes to how they normally operate.

Safety measures

Your safety remains the top priority.

So, the centre will be operating under the latest guidance from the Government and professional bodies.

As a responsible hearing care provider, some additional measures have been implemented to ensure your hearing journey is safe and seamless in the current circumstances.

When you contact them, someone will have to chat to find out how Mary Hare Hearing can support you in the safest and best possible way.

They will also guide you through the new safety procedures you can expect when you come in to visit.

During your appointment the audiologist will be wearing the relevant Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), eg mask and gloves.

You will also be provided with a mask to wear during your appointment and the clinic rooms will be thoroughly cleaned between each appointment.

Following Government guidance, it is requested that anyone with flu-like symptoms does not visit.

When you are feeling better, please contact the centre and they will look forward to welcoming you back then.

Book your appointment

Reconnecting with better hearing is reconnecting with life.

To book your appointment, please contact call (01635) 523343 or email newburycentre@ maryhare.org.uk

In these everchanging times, if the situation changes the centre will continue to keep you updated via the website at www.maryharehearingcentres.co.uk

You can also follow them on Facebook and Twitter.