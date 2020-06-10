A-Plan branches to reopen

A-PLAN Insurance originally closed its branches to the public before the official lockdown came into force and moved quickly to get its staff working from home so they could continue to support their clients with renewals, claims or new policies.

Now, as they turn their focus to ensuring their branches are Covid-secure, Newbury branch manager Alastair Chapman comments: “I am very proud of the fact that despite the lockdown, our colleagues have continued to provide a very high standard of service to our clients.

“They have been so willing and positive.

“And our average call waiting time is under 20 seconds, whereas many direct and call centre insurers have very long wait times, often over half an hour and more, which must be very frustrating for their customers.

“We ’re looking forward to opening our doors once again, but we’re taking a very considered approach, with the wellbeing of our colleagues and clients at the heart of every decision.

“We ’ve been working tirelessly on preparing our branches and following the Government guidelines. Some of the changes we’re implementing include 2m social distancing measures with signs and floor stickers, perspex safety screens and readily available hand sanitisers to ensure everyone keeps well.

“Of course, some of our colleagues will continue to work from home and we’re keen to remind our clients that we’re still available over the phone, as we have been during this pandemic and before.

“We’re very grateful to our colleagues for their efforts during this time, our clients for their continued support and the local community, which we’ve always been a part of, and we hope to be an integral part of getting the high street back to normal again.”

During this period A-Plan Insurance has also been running a Coronavirus Heroes campaign to raise awareness of the wonderful things people are doing in their local communities.

From nurses to charity fundraisers, food bank organisers and more, they’re encouraging people to nominate their heroes via coronavirusheroes@aplan.co.uk

So if you know somebody worthy of a nomination – email them with photos today. Full details can be found on their website at aplan.co.uk

A-Plan is an insurance broker and can find cover for a wide range of insurance needs including home, car, van, commercial or something a little more specialist from caravans to horse boxes.

They’ll do the searching so you don’t have to.

For more information, call the Newbury branch today on (01635) 521818 or email newbury@aplan.co.uk