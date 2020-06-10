Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Safety first at The Fireplace

Steve Ambrose

Steve Ambrose

steve.ambrose@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

07500 090960

Safety first at The Fireplace

WITH more than 25 years’ experience in the fireplace trade the friendly staff at The Fireplace are only too happy to help you through the process of picking the perfect fireplace for your home.

Following the latest Government guidelines, The Fireplace are back at doing what they do best and have restarted work on installations for fireplaces and all gas, electric and wood burning stoves.

To ensure the safety of all involved, before any work commences in your property their team will speak with you in detail to discuss safe working practices.

In addition, their showroom in Thatcham will be reopening to the public on June 15 and following all Government health and safety guidelines.

The showroom can be found in Thatcham Garden Centre, just off the A4, and they welcome you to call the team on (01635) 886889 or email bradley.gowan@fireplace-thatcham.co.uk with any questions regarding your visit or to arrange an appointment time to discuss your requirements in person.

All their staff are Gas Safe™and Hetas Approved and you can view their whole range of options and previous work online at www.fireplacethatcham.co.uk or on their Facebook page.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Police incident in Hungerford

Police shut road after Hungerford 'incident'

Black Lives Matter protests to be held in Newbury this week

Black Lives Matter protests to be held in Newbury this week

Boy accused of raping underage girl

Court

Thatcham teenager releases EP during coronavirus lockdown

Thatcham teenager releases EP during coronavirus lockdown

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33