Fifi & Moose ready to welcome you back

ON Monday, June 15, Fifi & Moose reopens its doors after a closure of 13 weeks.

Shop owner Alison Goodman says: “This is very exciting, but rest assured our little shop will be ready and we have introduced measures that will allow our customers to enjoy shopping at Fifi & Moose.

“We want you to feel secure in the knowledge that we are doing everything we can to provide a safe shopping environment for us all.

“We will be opening 11am to 5pm Monday to Saturday for anyone to pop in and this will be limited to a maximum of three at any one time across both floors.

“For those who would prefer private one-to-one appointments this can be pre-booked before 11am or after 5pm at fifiandmoose@outlook.com or call (01635) 569400.

“All customers will be provided with our hand sanitiser when entering the shop from a lovely company called Purdy and Figg.

“Disposable masks will be available for use if required, but no gloves please.

“We are lucky here that we have separate floors with changing rooms on both and each will be anti-bacterial cleaned between each customer.

“Items that are tried on, but not purchased, will be steamed before being returned to the shop floor.

“Communal areas and door handles will all be sanitised after every customer.

Receipts can be issued via text or email which keeps us totally paperless.

“Our home doorstep delivery service proved very popular during lockdown – popping around dropping off orders to customers’ houses has been a highlight of lockdown.

“So we have decided to continue with this service within a seven-mile radius of Newbury.

“A selection of clothes are left for a 48-hour period so you can decide in your own home without venturing out and no queuing at the post office for returns.

“Please let us know ... we are much more stylish than the postman, more fun than the Jehovah ’s Witnesses and less calories than Deliveroo!

“We launched our website fifiandmooseboutique.online in April, which has been invaluable in keeping contact with our customers and where you can shop seven day a week.

“With the wonderful weather we are having and that we are now allowed to venture out more I think most of us are fed up being in our scruffs, the novelty has worn off and it is great to make the effort to put something on that makes us feel good.

“Clothes and fashion aren’t just frivolous they build our confidence and lift our spirits in these challenging times.

“We can’t wait to open again ... we have missed you!”