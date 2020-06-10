‘We look forward to welcoming you back’

NEWBURY S town centre shops will be reopening gradually from Monday – but with strict guidelines in place to ensure everyone is kept safe.

Some retailers will reopen their doors on June 15, with others following suit in the days and weeks that follow.

It has been confirmed that H & M and Waterstones will be among the first to open in Parkway Shopping on Monday, while Pandora will open on Tuesday and Debenhams is scheduled to reopen on Wednesday.

Centre manager Andrew Marmot said: “We are really looking forward to welcoming shoppers back to Parkway.

“We are keen to stress that we have implemented a number of measures to ensure the safety of our guests and workers while onsite is paramount, and you can read up on these via our website.

“I’d like to take the opportunity to thank the Newbury community, NHS, care workers, emergency services and all key workers for their help and support through these unprecedented times.

“We look forward to seeing you back at Parkway. ”