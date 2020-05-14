Circle Hospital (Advertorial)

See a medical specialist without the wait

Despite the lockdown, thousands of people every week are having consultations with specialists such as orthopaedic and general surgeons. The difference is that they are taking place on video or over the phone, without even needing to leave home.

Currently, Circle’s hospitals are supporting the NHS, for example by treating NHS cancer patients in order to free up space in main NHS hospitals. However, many specialists – whether experts in hernia operations or reducing back pain – are still available for private consultations.

Easy to use

Circle consultants use a system called Microsoft Teams, which is being widely advertised on TV. It’s well-known for its robust security, and it’s easy to use. A consultant’s secretary will send you an invitation by email. This will contain a link – if you click it, the video consultation begins in your web browser on your PC or Mac. You can also use Microsoft Teams on a smartphone or tablet.

Advice from a specialist

Mr Tony Andrade, Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon, said: “Video and phone consultations are a really effective way to assess patients and ensure they’re getting the treatment they need. It’s really easy to setup a virtual consultation, and is the next best thing to a face-to-face appointment. We can discuss the patient’s concerns, history of their condition and even prescribe medication if needed. It’s a great first step towards further treatment.”

Scans and tests

If you need to have a scan or test, such as an MRI scan, we can organise these for the end of the current COVID-19 period, so that any treatment can occur as soon as possible. If the scan is urgent, such as if there are concerns that an issue could be caused by a tumour, our contract with the NHS allows us to provide these in our hospitals straight away.

Do I need a GP referral?

If you are paying for yourself, most Circle doctors don’t require a GP referral for an initial consultation. Just call Circle’s team of Private Patient Advisers on 0118 217 2469. If you are insured, you need to ring your insurer and ask for an authorisation code. They often require a GP referral, but Bupa, for example, does not need one for orthopaedics treatments.

A reputation for excellence

Circle Reading Hospital is rated “good” overall, according to the Care Quality Commission. 98% of patients would recommend it to friends and family*.

A consultation within days

There’s no need to wait for an initial consultation. Just call our Private Patient Advisers on 0118 217 2469 and we’ll fix up a convenient time for you to see a specialist without having to leave home.

Visit circlehealth.co.uk/reading to find out more.

*Data available via the Private Healthcare Information Network.