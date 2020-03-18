Big Tongue Oriental Café

We are Open For Takeaway Food

We offer you variety of oriental dishes from appetisers and noodle soups to the ever popular Dim Sum choices. We aimed to meet the high standard of quality and to serve you excellent taste of food.

Dear Customers,

We like to think the health and happiness of our guests and staffs at Big Tongue are always our top priority, but that has never been more true than it is now.

At Big Tongue we are 100% committed to the advice of the W.H.O. and government and following the following protocols in the interests of all:

- All Big Tongue staffs have been fully briefed on the extra levels of personal hygiene practice advised at this time

- We are cleaning and sanitising all high-contact areas within our restaurants (handles, push plates, switches, bathroom facilities etc.) and have increased the frequency of our daily sanitising checklist to several times everyday, ensuring the highest possible hygiene standards throughout our restaurants.

- Similarly, our ‘back of house’ kitchen facilities are also being sanitised and checked frequently and very regularly throughout everyday.

- Sanitiser along with soap and water are available at all sinks, waiter stations, tables and entrance for our guests.

- Any staffs exhibiting any cold or flu-like symptoms especially persistent cough and/or a fever are being asked not to come in to work or to go home immediately and self-quarantine for 7 days.

It is paramount to us that we are able to assure our guests that we have robust and sensible procedures in place to support the health and well-being of our guests and our team, and we are following developments daily.

Please contact info.bigtongue@yahoo.com

with any queries or comments you have (on this or anything else), we would love to hear from you.

Thank you to all our guests for your continued support and loyalty – we look forward to seeing you soon.

Your Big Tongue Oriental Cafe