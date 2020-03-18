Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

D C & E Group Ltd

If you can think of it we can build it

First impressions count and, at any major event, the competition is high.

Over the last 25 years we have developed our company’s best practice to ensure our clients can rely on an efficient team, a friendly service, and most of all a stress free, high-quality delivery of their brand, at any event. We continually develop our skills and technology in-house, and with partners in the US, UK and Europe, we are proud to call ourselves global.

DCE started as a family business, and we’ve kept our morals and values at the forefront of our growth. As such the relationships we forge with our clients ensure that 90% of our customers come back year on year and our testimonials reflect this.

