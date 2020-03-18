Design Construct & Exhibitions Group Ltd

First impressions count and, at any major event, the competition is high.

Over the last 25 years we have developed our company’s best practice to ensure our clients can rely on an efficient team, a friendly service, and most of all a stress free, high-quality delivery of their brand, at any event. We continually develop our skills and technology in-house, and with partners in the US, UK and Europe, we are proud to call ourselves global.

DCE started as a family business, and we’ve kept our morals and values at the forefront of our growth. As such the relationships we forge with our clients ensure that 90% of our customers come back year on year and our testimonials reflect this.

With an extended resource team at your disposal, our clients choose how involved we become in the project planning and execution; either dovetailing the existing marketing teams, or offering a complete ‘concept-to-delivery’ service.

DCE are proud of our reputation as a capable and highly responsive organisation, and therefore understand the importance of the client’s reputation. We know that many factors contribute to that, including how our workforce interact with the client, the public and the stakeholders, how tidy we keep the site and even what our team wear when working on-site.

DCE group can work with you to create an outstanding event time after time, so please get in touch. We are happy to have a no obligation discussion to see whether we can help you create the high quality, high impact impression you deserve.

Design Construct & Exhibitions Group Ltd (DCE Group) is a design led International exhibition and production company. We provide a comprehensive service for exhibitions, retail installations, airport experiences, conferences and many other build projects. We project manage all aspects from the client’s brief through initial design and technical layouts, to construction, transportation, installation, completion, removal and storage

Creating 3D experiences

CHAS & CYBER Security Accreditation

DCE Group are a member of ESSA