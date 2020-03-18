Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

The House Doctor

Advertisement Feature

Steve Ambrose

Steve Ambrose

steve.ambrose@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

07500 090960

The House Doctor

The House Doctor

If you are looking for a home maintenance specialist in Newbury and the surrounding areas, contact The House Doctor.
I can help you with kitchen installation, plumbing, bathroom fitting, painting and a range of home maintenance services.
Get in touch with me for a free quote.

For all types of home improvement services from small repair jobs to complete refurbishment, contact The House Doctor. 

No job is too big or too small for me. With discounts for OAPs, my fully guaranteed work is even more competitive

ly priced.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

More coronavirus cases confirmed in West Berkshire

Coronavirus: What we know

UPDATED: More schools announce partial closures due to Coronavirus

West Berkshire School operating under partial closure policy this week

Prohibition order against Zinc Nightclub

Prohibition order against Zinc Nightclub

Drug dealer caught with heroin worth £12,000

Drug dealer caught with heroin worth £12,000

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33