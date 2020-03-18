UPDATE FROM THE ROYAL OAK

WHEN ONE DOOR CLOSES, ANOTHER ONE OPENS…….

It is with a very heavy heart that I have had to close, a day I never thought would arrive. However as one door closes, another one opens…….

We can no longer be the physical meeting point of the village and general provider of food, beer and cheer, but we can still provide a top-notch service to you all whilst keeping our heads above water.

And as we adapt to this challenging situation, the Royal Oak has a very central role to play. So, having racked our brains these past few chaotic days, here is an update on the latest chapter of the Royal Oak story……

TAKE AWAY AND DRIVE THRU’

We are now offering A TAKE AWAY SERVICE, with a wonderful range of dishes - our incredible pizzas, burgers, steaks and so much more.

We also offer TAKE AWAY BEER, WINE & SOFT DRINKS – you may not be able to prop up the bar, but you can still go home and enjoy a pint in front of the fire.

There is no need to leave your car. The inaugural Yattendon drive thru’ ……. who would have Adam and Eve’d it !

DELIVERIES

We are also hoping to provide a delivery service to your door, combining take away deliveries with grocery deliveries from Yattendon Stores. Please see our website for the latest

THE ROYAL OAK SUPERMARKET

We have a load of food in stock, perishable and non perishable, fresh and frozen, and are putting together a shopping list that we will advertise on our website. Anything from cooked and re-heatable batches of stews, curries etc, fresh veg, jars of cupboard essentials etc. With huge delays on Ocado deliveries, it seems silly not to be able to help. I will sell them to you at cost.

If anyone can think of ways in which we can work together for the benefit of the community, or if the Royal Oak can help any of you in any way, then please do get in touch

From our family to yours, we send you our love and appreciation of your support

Rob and us all at the Royal Oak