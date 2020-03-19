Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Thatcham Skip Hire - Time to Declutter

Advertisement Feature

TIME TO DECLUTTER

Reliable and professional skip hire

Are you looking to hire a suitable skip? Have you been let down in the past by skip hire companies? If so, why not give us a try to rebuild your confidence in the skip hire industry. Get in touch with us today, we have skips of various sizes available for hire. No matter what your needs are, we have a skip for you.

Call us today on 07827 675 689 to speak to the owner and make a booking.

