Pageant - Keeping The Fun In Newbury

Steve Ambrose

Steve Ambrose

steve.ambrose@newburynews.co.uk

07500 090960

Advertisement Feature

KEEPING THE FUN IN NEWBURY

Trying to keep business as normal as possible, stay updated on our social media pages! @pageantparty @pageantpartynewbury

What we are offering:

Contact Free Delivery (fees apply)
Birthday Bundles from £10
Mystery Gifts worth £5-£10
Balloon Delivery (fees apply)
Social Media Raffles

01635 552244


Payment can be made over the phone
Message us on Facebook for out of hours
www.pageantparty.co.uk

