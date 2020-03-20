Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Mik's Paints - We are still open - Stuck inside, why not re-decorate?

Mik's Paints - We are still open

Sue Sanders, Sue Hobbs and Claire Scott

Advertisement Feature

We are still open

Your local supplier for paint, wallpaper and fabrics

In these uncertain times Mik’s Paints would like to reassure you that we are still open and doing all we can to continue as normal.


We all know there’s a chance we could be stuck inside for a few weeks so why not take the opportunity to redecorate?


If required we can offer a non-contact service by taking orders over the phone or email and payment can be taken over the telephone . We can put your order in a secure place for collection or deliver * subject to location .

