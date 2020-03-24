Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

One Stop Service Centre - Don't come to us, we'll come to you

DON’T COME TO US, WE’LL COME TO YOU! – COLLECTION & DELIVERY, AVAILABLE FOR ALL CUSTOMERS

Steve Ambrose

Steve Ambrose

steve.ambrose@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

07500 090960

One Stop Service Centre - Don't come to us, we'll come to you

One Stop Service Centre

BUSINESS AS USUAL

DON’T COME TO US, WE’LL COME TO YOU! – COLLECTION & DELIVERY, AVAILABLE FOR ALL CUSTOMERS.

To all our wonderful customers. We just wanted to take the time to reassure you that as a business we are doing everything possible to ensure your safety, your livelihoods and your best interests, with that in mind we are offering a 'non-contact' collection and delivery service if you do not wish to leave your business or home.
Please ask for more details when making your booking.

Most importantly, as a family business, we are all pulling together.
Our staff are looking out for each other and have our customers interests and concerns as a priority.

