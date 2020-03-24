Newbury College - FREE Online Learning Courses

FREE Online Learning Courses

The freedom to upskill for the future

Learn from home with an online learning environment at your fingertips. Newbury College is offering FREE* and flexible online courses for adults.

Start learning now and at your own pace with the support of a specialist tutor who will provide you with one-to-one assistance as you progress through your course. All learning materials are accessed through textbooks sent to your home or through the College’s interactive learning platform, where you can communicate with your tutor and submit assignments online, for faster feedback.

Training for the modern workplace

Are you keen to learn how to provide more effective support in a business environment? Sign-up to one of Newbury College’s business courses and learn either Principles of Business Administration; Principles of Customer Service; Principles of Team Leading; or Equality and Diversity.

Training to support others

From service areas such as Counselling Skills; and Understanding Children and Young Peoples Mental Health to an array of health and social care courses including, Understanding Autism, Understanding End of Life Care, Principles of Dementia Care, Understanding Nutrition and Health and Preparing to work in Adult Health and Social Care. There are many areas in which you can begin to learn how to support others, develop your skills and gain a qualification from the comfort and safety of your home.

Email distancelearning@newbury-college.ac.uk for more information or search Newbury College online to explore the range of distance learning options available today.



*Terms and Conditions apply - Free to UK/EU nationals aged 19 and over, visit www.newbury-college.ac.uk for details.