Spotlight On . . .

Triangle Travel welcomes customers to its Newbury branch

FOUNDED in 2001, the multi-award winning Triangle Travel first opened its doors in the Berkshire village of Mortimer.

Seventeen years on and now with branches across Berkshire and Oxfordshire, the decision was taken to open a fourth branch in Newbury town centre.

Managing director Rob Kenton says: “The reason for our success is because we are genuinely passionate about what we do and pride ourselves on our customer service. ”

Triangle Travel is an independent travel agent and a member of ABTA, meaning that all monies paid are fully financially protected through the ATOL scheme or ABTA.

The agency’s 24 hour duty office is also on hand to help customers in the event of an emergency offering complete peace of mind.

Branch manager and Newbury local Jessica Martin says: “There is no typical day at Triangle. Countries currently trending are Costa Rica, Japan, and India. Closer to home, Scandinavia, Italy, Croatia and the Greek Islands are proving popular.

“We work closely with specialist companies to tailor customers aspirations.

Every customer enquiry is treated with equal importance. Our mantra is ‘if you can imagine the journey, we will go out of our way to make it happen’.”

There is something to suit everyone’s budget and bucket list at Triangle Travel. Senior Consultant Sue Whitston, who joined the company in June, brings a wealth of travel knowledge. Sue explains: “I am currently working on some really interesting itineraries. A honeymoon to Borneo, a family adventure to Japan and a SAGA cruise... to name a few.”

Rachel Timms, the latest member of the team has lived and worked overseas, including Mexico, Turkey, Spain and Cyprus. Local to Newbury, Rachel says: “I cannot wait to share my experiences with customers. The flexibility we can offer as an independent agent far outweighs anything that can be found online.”

Whether its straightforward or spectacular, close to home, or faraway, Team Triangle have got it covered.

Pop in and meet the team in the Market Place, Newbury, opposite Bills Restaurant. Jessica, Sue, Rachel and Rob will give you a really warm welcome.

The Triangle Difference – where your journey takes shape