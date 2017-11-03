5 tools to help you boost your business

Whether you're a one-man show or a 500-employee company, business is not static and you always need to be on top of your game if you want to make it, right?

If you’re the proud owner of a new small business, at times, it can get very overwhelming to manage all the areas and processes of your company.

Because we know how challenging it can be, we have selected a few tools to help you navigate through all tasks that you need to oversee or manage yourself. Ready?

1) Customer service

We all know that WhatsApp can be used for sales and customer service, right? But did you know that there is a web version that allows you to answer customer questions or even to promote your sales using a PC? Some entrepreneurs are actually more comfortable using a PC rather than a smartphone. So just use what works best for you.

2) Document Management

Lately it has been a trend for several companies to start using cloud storage. It's practical and simple, and everything is accessible for everyone at anytime. You can try it for free and see if it suits you. Simply create an account with Google Drive and store your files, create new text documents, spreadsheets and presentations. Everything can be shared with other employers or clients, and is accessible from your PC as well as from your smartphone.

3) Service providers

If you need some work done, something repaired or built in the office or if you need to delegate a certain task to other professional, did you know that there are online platforms that can quickly help you? StarOfService allows you to search and to find any type of service provider to match your needs within minutes. The website has over 900 different service professionals ready to help. You just need to post your request, give a few details about what you need done and bam! Up to 5 local professionals will get in touch with you. Handy concept when you are looking for quick answers with a great cost/benefit ratio.

4) Social media management

Buffer is a tool that helps you share your content in social media. The free plan enables you to have a Buffer account connected to Facebook, Google+, Instagram, Pinterest, LinkedIn and Twitter. So you can post your content on Buffer and it will take care of distributing the message on all your connected networks instantly. It’s a real time saver.

5) Attractive designs for promoting your business

If you need to create a business card, a logo, or something else to help you promote your business, but you simply cannot afford to hire someone to do it for you, you should consider using Canva! It helps ordinary people to create sensational designs. Canva is very user friendly and intuitive to use. It has several standardised sizes for Facebook covers, Instagram posts, a variety of posters and business cards templates, email marketing examples and more. It is definitely an optimal option if you are on a budget, but you do not want to give up on customised designs for your business.

So, are you ready to try out some of these tools?

Content provided by StarofService