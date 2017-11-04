Newbury Weekly News Best in Business Awards winners announced

THREE hundred people toasted the best in business at a black tie gala dinner held at Newbury Racecourse last night.

There were wild cheers as recruitment experts Amberjack, who are based in Kings Road West, walked away with the prestigious Newbury Weekly News 2017 Best in Business Award.

Amberjack also picked up the the Innovation award, sponsored by Santander.

There were nine categories in all and the winners of each were as follows:

Small Business (sponsored by PBA Accountants) - Pixelnebula

Start Up (new) Business (sponsored by Jones Robinson) - Liberty Garden Buildings

Customer Service (sponsored by Kennet Shopping centre) - Bluebird Care

Not For Profit/Charity (sponsored by Greenham Trust) - Dingley's Promise

Rural (sponsored by West Berkshire Brewery) - Cobbs Farm Shop

Independent Retailer (sponsored by Newbury BID) - Inn at Home

Digital and Social Media (sponsored by Apple Print & Creative) - Penny Post

Entrepreneur (sponsored by Dick Lovett) - David Bruce

Innovation (sponsored by Santander) - Amberjack

Before the presentations, guests were treated to a champagne reception with canapés before tucking into a three-course meal with wine.

They also heard speeches from Newbury MP Richard Benyon, NWN chief executive James Gurney and editor Andy Murrill about the importance of business in West Berkshire and North Hampshire.

For all the reaction - and pictures from the night - see next week's Newbury Weekly News.