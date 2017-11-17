Sarah commended as a top apprentice

AN ENBORNE-based apprentice and ex-Park House pupil has been highly commended at the South East regional final of the National Apprenticeship Awards 2017.

Sarah Naylor, who is an apprentice in human resource management at IBM, was runner-up in the South East Higher/Degree Apprentice of the Year 2017.

She said: “I am over the moon to have won this prestigious award.

“Apprenticeships open doors and opportunities to so many people of all ages and backgrounds, and to be able to be an advocate across the South East is incredible.

“I truly believe apprenticeships are the way forwards.

“For me, I have developed so much in just a year at IBM, and I can’t wait to keep growing as an individual throughout the remainder of my apprenticeship and beyond.

“I am looking forward to continue working with my local community where I can promote the benefits of apprenticeships to both individuals and employers, and expanding this work across the South East region.”

The awards, now in their 14th year, are run by the National Apprenticeship Service and recognise excellence in two areas – businesses that grow their own talent with apprentices and apprentices who have made a significant contribution to their workplaces.