Accountants Ross Brooke and Michael Robins join forces

THE chartered accountancy practices of Ross Brooke and Michael Robins have merged in a deal that will see Ross Brooke become the pre-eminent firm of accountants in Hungerford.

Ross Brooke director Alan Gibson said: “The merger is a continuation of Ross Brooke’s commitment to Hungerford.

“We believe that having local firms serving local clients is a key part of our service offering, and, rather than growing our business with fewer centralised offices, we have chosen to strengthen our presence in the towns where we already operate.

“With strong bases in Newbury and Swindon, where we have also recently expanded, we are now well placed to provide excellent regional coverage.”

Michael Robins director Mike Robins will become a director of Ross Brooke and will continue to be based in Hungerford, with the combined practice operating out of Ross Brooke’s office in Charnham Street.

Mr Robins said: “This decision has not been taken lightly and I have spent a considerable amount of time getting to know Ross Brooke, their partners and key staff to ensure that their ethos and approach to clients matches ours.

“By merging, we are gaining access to a wide range of specialist skills across a large number of increasingly complex areas, and, with an enlarged group of professionals, we also add depth to our resources and knowledge all of which will allow us to provide an even better service and will benefit clients.”

Michael Brooke, also a director of Ross Brooke, said: “We have established an enviable reputation for quality tax planning, accountancy, audit and cloud services, and the merger with Mike’s company strengthens our presence in Hungerford.

“We are particularly pleased that Mike will be joining us as a director as he brings with him not only significant accountancy skills, but, as a chartered tax adviser, also excellent tax planning skills.

“These skills will further add to those of Mark Duddridge, who has also joined the firm as a tax manager, giving us an exceptionally strong tax team based in Hungerford.

“The combined firm will certainly strengthen our position and, with the growth in the other offices already achieved, give us an even stronger position and reputation in the Thames Valley.”

Kerry Hawkins, a director of Ross Brooke who is currently based in Newbury, will re-locate to Hungerford to further strengthen the team there.

She has worked with Ross Brooke for more than 18 years, having joined the firm as a trainee in 1999.

She looks after the accounting and tax affairs of family businesses and their owners and is also a specialist in charities, solicitors, estates and trusts.

The combined firm has 14 partners/directors, spread over three offices, supported by an extensive team covering not only audit, accountancy, payroll and tax returns, but specialist areas such as complex tax planning, estates and trusts, charities, travel agencies and solicitors, all of which require additional skills and have their own dedicated teams.