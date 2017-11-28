go

An Honest love of local produce

Honesty forms corporate partnership with food group

From left, Romilla Arber (Honesty Group), Tracy Nash (Hampshire Fare), Robin Hagan (Honesty Group) and Kate Taylor (Hampshire Fare)

TWO Hampshire businesses have been united through a passion for local produce.

Honesty Group, founded by Romilla Arber, has shown its support for local food group Hampshire Fare through a corporate partnership.

The business was created to deliver food to customers with honesty and integrity.

Three years on and Honesty Group consists of a cookery school, pub with rooms, three coffee shops, a catering service and a bakery.

It has worked with Hampshire Fare during this process to source local produce and was eager to further its support for the work of the not-for-profit food group.

Mrs Arber said: “Hampshire Fare has been able to point us in the direction of new local producers and flavours to introduce in outlets.

“Our business was founded on the belief that food should be traceable, with consumers confident about what they are buying and eating.

“There is great synergy in the work of Hampshire Fare and Honesty Group and we are excited to be working more closely with them going forward.”

Hampshire Fare has been supporting and promoting producers in the county for 26 years. Members include farms, vineyards, breweries, cheesemakers, butchers, pubs, hotels and farm shops.

Hampshire Fare commercial manager Tracy Nash said: “We would like to thank Honesty for their support for what we do.

“Our work is only made possible through the backing of such businesses.

“We are impressed and excited by all that Honesty has achieved and fully support their fresh approach to food.”

