Ian joins Morse Webb Architects

Ian Blake's consultancy business will work exclusively with the RIBA chartered practice

Dominic Morse, Peter Webb and Ian Blake

MORSE Webb Architects is being joined by Ian Blake who will work alongside Dominic Morse, Peter Webb and the team to consolidate the practice’s diverse workload.

After 17 years at Sutton Griffin Architects as a director, Mr Blake has decided to seek a new challenge and his consultancy business will work exclusively with Morse Webb, based in Enborne Road, Newbury.

His experience covers a wide variety of sectors and his career to date has been spent between London and Newbury.

Mr Blake said: “Morse Webb is an energetic and ambitious design-based RIBA chartered practice, with a reputation for bespoke architecture, derived from a simple and elegant approach.

“They engage with projects across a wide range of property sectors and deliver with commercial sensibility – therefore the synergy between our ethos and experience fits very well indeed.”

Mr Morse said: “We are very excited to be joined by Ian and the complementary experience that he brings to our practice.

“We’ve known each other personally for a number of years now and acknowledged our individual professional personas from a respectful distance.

“We are now thoroughly relishing the opportunity to work together and enjoy the next phase of the architectural journey upon which Morse Webb is embarking.”

