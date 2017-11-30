Promoting careers in construction industry

Housebuilder David Wilson Homes encouraged people to consider building a career in construction at the Newbury College Work and Careers Fair.

Staff from the developer, which is based in Hungerford, shared an insight into their roles and experiences within the company at the recent event.

David Wilson Homes offers an extensive range of apprenticeships, trainee schemes and graduate programmes that aim to get people into a career in housebuilding.

David Wilson Homes Southern managing director Paul Crispin said: “The construction industry and housebuilding sector offer a tremendous variety of roles and career opportunities for everyone, and this sector is crying out for enthusiastic new talent.

“By attending careers fairs such as this, and engaging with local residents, we aim to encourage more people to consider a career in construction.”

Among those from David Wilson Homes at the event was Georgina Gould, who was recently accepted on to the developer’s ASPIRE graduate programme.

The ASPIRE programme has been running within the company since 2007.

It is integral to the company’s plans for future growth and is specifically designed to give graduates an insight into life within the housebuilding industry.

In their first year of the scheme, graduates work for two months in each of the company’s main departments – land, construction, technical, commercial, finance, sales and marketing – before moving into their specialist area during their second year.